Hadi Partovi Buys 71,684 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXON opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

