Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $52.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

