Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

