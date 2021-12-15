HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $670.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.53.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
