HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $670.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.