Head to Head Analysis: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Her Imports and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.02 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 19.63 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -150.13

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Risk and Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Her Imports and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68

Five9 has a consensus target price of $201.10, suggesting a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Five9 beats Her Imports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

