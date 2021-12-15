Head to Head Contrast: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -0.38% 2.10% 1.11% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 5N Plus and Royal Mail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Royal Mail 0 2 10 0 2.83

5N Plus presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 158.28%. Royal Mail has a consensus target price of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Royal Mail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $177.19 million 0.79 $2.19 million N/A N/A Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.37 $811.15 million N/A N/A

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Royal Mail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Mail beats 5N Plus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

