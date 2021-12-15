Head to Head Contrast: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) vs. Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Monitor and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 143.78%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Owlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Owlet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

