Head to Head Review: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA Medical and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 4 8 0 2.67

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.10%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $90.82, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 9.99 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -12.34 Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.54 $1.10 billion $2.39 34.52

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83% Baxter International 9.75% 19.94% 8.73%

Summary

Baxter International beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.