Head to Head Survey: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Suruga Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 3.21 $4.18 billion N/A N/A Suruga Bank $941.33 million 0.78 $201.47 million $9.54 3.30

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Suruga Bank 23.99% 8.68% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Suruga Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Suruga Bank pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group beats Suruga Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre. The Australia segment comprises the retail and corporate and commercial business units which provides products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia via the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact centres, a variety of self-service channels and and third party brokers; and banking services including traditional relationship banking and financial solutions through managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises as well as the agricultural businesses. The Institutional segment refers to the transaction banking, loans and specialised finance and markets solutions. The New Zealand segment refers to the retail and commercial business units. The Pacific segment offers products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers and governments loc

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

