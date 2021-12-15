Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

