Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Hits $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00188730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030946 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00588608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057625 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.