Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,331. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

