Helix 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $135,449.40 and $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

