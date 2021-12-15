Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.21. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,254 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $1,912,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

