Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.21. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,254 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 125,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

