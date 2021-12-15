Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $285.58. 4,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,329. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

