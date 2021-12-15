Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 517,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,498,137. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $358.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

