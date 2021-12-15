Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $42.54 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. 158,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,541. The firm has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

