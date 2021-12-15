Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,915 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.10. 11,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,836. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.