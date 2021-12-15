Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.15% of Rapid7 worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5,905.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

