Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.