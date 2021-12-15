Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Shares Down 0.5%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.68). Approximately 776,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,827,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60 ($1.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2,702.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.42%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £782.08 ($1,033.54).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

