Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Trading Up 8.9%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 6,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 23,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Home Bistro alerts:

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.