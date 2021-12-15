Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 196,152 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

