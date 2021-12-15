HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17. HOYA has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

