Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

