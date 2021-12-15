Humanscape Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $201.65 million and $49.77 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

