Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

NYSE HII opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

