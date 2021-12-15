Huntington National Bank Acquires 7,006 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 232,715 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. 17,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.