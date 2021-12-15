Huntington National Bank Has $54.53 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.27. 25,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,359. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $265.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

