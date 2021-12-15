Huntington National Bank Has $63.82 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.74. 36,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.