Huntington National Bank Has $83.20 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $83,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,091. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $161.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.