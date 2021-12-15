Huntington National Bank Purchases 74,856 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,856 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $309.44. 65,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,542. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.96 and a 200 day moving average of $298.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

