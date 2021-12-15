Huntington National Bank Sells 11,792 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 223,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,383,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

