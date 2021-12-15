Huntington National Bank Sells 2,512 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,571. The company has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.00 and its 200-day moving average is $561.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.20.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

