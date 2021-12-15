Huntington National Bank Sells 41,354 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,354 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $674.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.79.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

