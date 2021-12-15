Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

