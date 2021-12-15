Huobi BTC Price Tops $49,319.26 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $5.93 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $49,319.26 or 1.00209627 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

