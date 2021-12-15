Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $9.66. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 236,496 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

