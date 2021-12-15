Hydra Price Reaches $10.15 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and $399,080.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $10.15 or 0.00020724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,799,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

