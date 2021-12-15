Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0007

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $21,870.58 and approximately $115.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.11 or 0.08154942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,773.69 or 0.99858187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

