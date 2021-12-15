Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.09 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,526 shares of company stock worth $3,551,204 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $23.26. 124,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

