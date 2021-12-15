IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $100,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Aviva PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $596.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.80 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

