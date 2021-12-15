IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,509,000 after buying an additional 434,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,938,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

