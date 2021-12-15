Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $241.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

