Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $263.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $239.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $241.70 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 85.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 155.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

