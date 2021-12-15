Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 4.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $431,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.57. 23,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,924. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

