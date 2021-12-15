ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $142,468.89

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,468.89 and approximately $75,760.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,910,452 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

