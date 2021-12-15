Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

IMGO opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $112,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

