imbrex (REX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

